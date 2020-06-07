Forklift operator arrested for murder after dumping 2 tons of building material on colleague

Police in Oita City on Monday arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he dumped two tons of building materials from a forklift onto a 53-year-old colleague at a storage yard of a construction company.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect, Hidemitsu Suehiro, was operating a forklift at the time and was carrying about two tons of wall building material which he dropped on the victim, Takashi Fujita. He then put the materials back on the forklift and left the site.

Fujita sustained severe head injuries. A passerby saw Fujita and called 119. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there had been previous trouble between the two men and that Suehiro has admitted to the charge.

