crime

Forklift operator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

2 Comments
KANAGAWA

A forklift operator has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he collided with a truck in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The male truck driver contacted police after the forklift struck his vehicle and the operator fled, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect, Saburo Ohata, 51, had returned and was given a breathalyzer. Alcohol in excess of the legal limit was detected.

Police said Ohata admitted to purchasing and consuming two 500 ml cans of beer at a convenience store prior to the accident.

"Police said Ohata admitted to purchasing and consuming two 500 ml cans of beer at a convenience store prior to the accident."

The 2 cans were his dinner! An everyday habit...guilty of eating on the job!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

barley sandwich, haha.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

2 x 500 ml beers will tip the scales.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

