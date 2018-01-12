Former anime voice actress fan club leader arrested for email telling her to 'die die die die'

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Police have arrested Hidehiko Yokoyama, a 32-year-old resident of the town of Kikugawa, in Shizuoka Prefecture, following an investigation into a threatening email which was sent in July to the talent agency of Ayana Taketatsu, a 28-year-old anime voice actress with notable roles in K-ON! and My Wife is the Student Council President, who’s more recent credits include characters in Hajimete no Gal, Classroom of the Elite, and Dagashi Kashi.

The email, which was sent on July 14 using a PC at a manga cafe in Kakegawa, also in Shizuoka Prefecture, contained the statement: “I can in no way forgive Ayachi. Die die die die.”

Yokoyama, who was arrested on Jan 10, has admitted to sending the email. Police reports make no specific mention of what caused Yokoyama’s anger at Taketatsu, but he seems to have had a strong obsession with the performer. In addition to being a former head of her fan club, Yokoyama previously applied for a job at Link Plan, the Tokyo-based voice talent agency that represents Taketatsu, and was even given an interview. Yokoyama was not ultimately offered a job, although it’s unclear whether or not this was a contributing factor in his decision to send the threatening email.

Following Yokoyama’s arrest, Taketatsu expressed her immense relief. “Knowing that someone could write such hateful things, it was incredibly frightening, and I can’t imagine why he would go that far.” Taketatsu said she was especially fearful in light of the 2016 incident in which aspiring idol singer Mayu Tomita was stabbed over 20 times by a deranged fan at a concert venue in Tokyo’s Koganei neighborhood, suffering severe, though thankfully non-fatal, wounds. “I’m lucky that nothing happened to me, but thinking of the Koganei stalker incident, I was afraid that I was going to experience the same sort of thing.”

Link Plan says that since 2014, it has received roughly 7,000 emails of a threatening nature towards the company or its performers, and the continuing investigation into Yokoyama will attempt to determine whether he sent any such correspondence in addition to the July 14 email for which he was arrested.

Tomita’s attacker was eventually sentenced to 14 years, six months in prison. Considering that no physical attack was perpetrated, a less lengthy sentence is likely to be handed down for Yokoyama once his trial is complete.

Source: TV Asahi, Sankei News, Yahoo! Japan News/FNN, Jin

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese idol singer stabbed over 20 times by fan regains consciousness

-- Anime voice actress arrested for suspected cocaine possession, has name scrubbed from series cast

-- Man arrested for threatening voice actress Nana Mizuki on Twitter

External Link

https://en.rocketnews24.com/2018/01/12/former-anime-voice-actress-fan-club-leader-arrested-for-email-telling-her-to-die-die-die-die/

© SoraNews24