Ayana Taketatsu, nicknamed “Ayachi” by fans Photo: @Ayana_take
crime

Former anime voice actress fan club leader arrested for email telling her to 'die die die die'

3 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Police have arrested Hidehiko Yokoyama, a 32-year-old resident of the town of Kikugawa, in Shizuoka Prefecture, following an investigation into a threatening email which was sent in July to the talent agency of Ayana Taketatsu, a 28-year-old anime voice actress with notable roles in K-ON! and My Wife is the Student Council President, who’s more recent credits include characters in Hajimete no Gal, Classroom of the Elite, and Dagashi Kashi.

The email, which was sent on July 14 using a PC at a manga cafe in Kakegawa, also in Shizuoka Prefecture, contained the statement: “I can in no way forgive Ayachi. Die die die die.”

Yokoyama, who was arrested on Jan 10, has admitted to sending the email. Police reports make no specific mention of what caused Yokoyama’s anger at Taketatsu, but he seems to have had a strong obsession with the performer. In addition to being a former head of her fan club, Yokoyama previously applied for a job at Link Plan, the Tokyo-based voice talent agency that represents Taketatsu, and was even given an interview. Yokoyama was not ultimately offered a job, although it’s unclear whether or not this was a contributing factor in his decision to send the threatening email.

Following Yokoyama’s arrest, Taketatsu expressed her immense relief. “Knowing that someone could write such hateful things, it was incredibly frightening, and I can’t imagine why he would go that far.” Taketatsu said she was especially fearful in light of the 2016 incident in which aspiring idol singer Mayu Tomita was stabbed over 20 times by a deranged fan at a concert venue in Tokyo’s Koganei neighborhood, suffering severe, though thankfully non-fatal, wounds. “I’m lucky that nothing happened to me, but thinking of the Koganei stalker incident, I was afraid that I was going to experience the same sort of thing.”

Link Plan says that since 2014, it has received roughly 7,000 emails of a threatening nature towards the company or its performers, and the continuing investigation into Yokoyama will attempt to determine whether he sent any such correspondence in addition to the July 14 email for which he was arrested.

Tomita’s attacker was eventually sentenced to 14 years, six months in prison. Considering that no physical attack was perpetrated, a less lengthy sentence is likely to be handed down for Yokoyama once his trial is complete.

Source: TV Asahi, Sankei News, Yahoo! Japan News/FNN, Jin

3 Comments
7,000 e-mails? This kind of makes me wonder if all celebrities often receive threatening or hate e-mails but nothing is never done about it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This kind of makes me wonder if all celebrities often receive threatening or hate e-mails

Unfortunately, this does seem to be true. As I understand it, Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies) was inundated with hate mail following Half Blood Prince. Apparently some rather deranged fans were angry with him for attacking Dumbledore, even though that was just his character doing it and that all fans should have known that from the books. When it was rumoured that Ben Affleck would be playing Batman, he too was swamped with hate mail. Twitter is a common medium for this abuse, and several celebrities have closed their accounts because of it.

Back to this incident, I hope Yokoyama gets psychiatric help. It is abundantly clear he needs it, as do any other fans who exhibit such behaviour. The disturbing thing is that it seems quite common in Japan. That behaviour then goes on to having negative impacts upon perfectly sane anime fans who get ostracized by people who have come to assume that all fans inevitably go deranged. I've read articles about Japanese anime fans wanting to escape from reality due to the nature of Japan's work and social cultures, though I don't know how much of an impact such things have upon cases like this, or the Koganei Incident. Hopefully the police and the government review these situations carefully and come up with a solution to prevent further outbursts and attacks from happening again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Back to this incident, I hope Yokoyama gets psychiatric help. It is abundantly clear he needs it, as do any other fans who exhibit such behaviour.

I sense a logistical nightmare in the making...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

