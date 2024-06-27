Former breeder arrested for killing three dogs in Saitama Prefecture

Police in Moroyama, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday arrested an 81-year-old former dog breeder on suspicion of killing three dogs in May.

Police said Yukio Watanabe is accused of violating the Animal Welfare Law by suffocating the three dogs, including a toy poodle, by putting them in sealed bags and locking them in a cage at his home between May 6 and May 12, Kyodo News reported.

Watanabe mainly bred small dogs to sell at pet auctions. He made a total of about ¥36 million in sales from 2022 to 2023.

Police quoted him as saying, “I killed one dog but the other two were already dead. It’s too expensive to keep dogs alive if they can no longer be used for breeding."

Watanabe kept around 180 dogs. Police searched his premises in May after receiving a tip that animals were being abused.

