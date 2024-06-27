 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/joel-t
crime

Former breeder arrested for killing three dogs in Saitama Prefecture

3 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Moroyama, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday arrested an 81-year-old former dog breeder on suspicion of killing three dogs in May.

Police said Yukio Watanabe is accused of violating the Animal Welfare Law by suffocating the three dogs, including a toy poodle, by putting them in sealed bags and locking them in a cage at his home between May 6 and May 12, Kyodo News reported.

Watanabe mainly bred small dogs to sell at pet auctions. He made a total of about ¥36 million in sales from 2022 to 2023.

Police quoted him as saying, “I killed one dog but the other two were already dead. It’s too expensive to keep dogs alive if they can no longer be used for breeding."

Watanabe kept around 180 dogs. Police searched his premises in May after receiving a tip that animals were being abused.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Police quoted him as saying, “I killed one dog but the other two were already dead. It’s too expensive to keep dogs alive if they can no longer be used for breeding."

Watanabe kept around 180 dogs. Police searched his premises in May after receiving a tip that animals were being abused.

Not only is this decrepit old man barbaric, he also is clueless about running a business.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Selling of dogs by pet shops should be banned. I guess the lucky ones get bought, but what happens to the one that don't meet the "cuuuuuuuuute" measure in Japan? It's never mentioned or shown in TV shows. I wonder how many more he has killed. I don't think this was the first time either. AUCTIONS? Japan really shocks me at times.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Buddhist nation.

Right.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shirahige Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Summer Must-Haves for Cooling Down

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Decks Tokyo Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Hokuryu Sunflower Village

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Lavender Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Point Cards Explained: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo