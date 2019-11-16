Former care worker gets 19 years for murder of 89-year-old nursing home resident

The Yokohama District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 19 years in prison for killing an 89-year-old woman who lived at the nursing home where he worked.

The court convicted facility Yuki Tamura, who was a certified care worker employed at the nursing home in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, of strangling Itsuko Sugaya to death in her room on Jan 24 this year.

The court heard that Tamura had started withdrawing cash from the victim’s bank account by using her ATM card in December 2018 because he was in debt. He withdrew a total of 1.25 million in cash from Sugaya’s account on nine occasions, including 150,000 yen on the day he killed her.

