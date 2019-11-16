Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former care worker gets 19 years for murder of 89-year-old nursing home resident

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

The Yokohama District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 19 years in prison for killing an 89-year-old woman who lived at the nursing home where he worked.

The court convicted facility Yuki Tamura, who was a certified care worker employed at the nursing home in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, of strangling Itsuko Sugaya to death in her room on Jan 24 this year.

The court heard that Tamura had started withdrawing cash from the victim’s bank account by using her ATM card in December 2018 because he was in debt. He withdrew a total of 1.25 million in cash from Sugaya’s account on nine occasions, including 150,000 yen on the day he killed her.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Life sentence would have been more appropriate in my humble opinion..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks & Gardens

Hitachi Seaside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Netflix’s The Naked Director: A Dodgy Dive into Japanese Porn and “Real” Sex

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Halloween Events For 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Nagashima Spa Land

GaijinPot Travel

Common Japanese Phrases To Help You Study JLPT N2 and N3 Grammar

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Scary Japanese Foods and Why You Should Try Them

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

CBD Oil: A Guide To The Hemp Extract That’s Taking Over The Wellness World

Savvy Tokyo