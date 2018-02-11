Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former colleague arrested over murder of woman in office in Okinawa

OKINAWA

Police in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested an unemployed 38-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 52-year-old woman in her office last week.

According to police, the suspect, Shintaro Miyagi, used to work at the same civil engineering company as the victim, Mutsue Osoko, Fuji TV reported.

Osoko was found by a male co-worker at around 5 p.m. on Feb 5. She had been stabbed in the neck and face. A bag containing company money and the victim's wallet were also stolen.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed Miyagi's car leaving the scene. He was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found at his residence.

Police said Miyagi, who worked at the same company as Osoko until last August, has denied the charge, police said.

