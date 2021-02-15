Former deputy mayor, mother dead in suspected murder-suicide in Ishikawa Pref

The bodies of the 65-year-old former deputy mayor of Nakanoto town in Ishikawa Prefecture, and his mother, who was in her 90s, have been found in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the daughter of Yasuo Hirose called 119 at around 12:05 a.m. Monday and said her father and grandmother had collapsed and were covered in blood, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived, they found Hirose and his mother in her first-floor bedroom, both bleeding from stab wounds to the neck. Hirose was lying on a tatami mat while his mother was on her bed.

Police said there were no signs of an intrusion or the home being ransacked.

The two were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

On Jan 15, Hirose resigned as deputy mayor and announced his intention to run for mayor in the March 21 election.

