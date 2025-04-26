 Japan Today
Former director of a nursing home arrested for stealing cash from resident

HAKODATE

The 50-year-old former director of a residential nursing home in Hakodate City, Hokkaido, has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a resident's cash card and illegally withdrawing cash multiple times.

Police said Ritsuko Kanehara is suspected of using the cash card of a man in his 60s to withdraw a total of approximately 590,000 yen on 13 occasions between July and November last year, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

As the facility director, Kanehara was said to have been entrusted with and managed the cash cards of residents as the facility director.

The thefts were discovered during an investigation by the facility after the resident became suspicious and a report was filed with the police in January.

Police said Kanehara has admitted to the charge.

