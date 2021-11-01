Former daycare center worker arrested for fatally assaulting 1-year-old girl in 2017

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old former daycare center employee on suspicion of fatally abusing a one-year-old girl at the facility in 2017.

According to police, Ayako Kaetsu, a resident of Isehara City, is accused of injuring the baby, Ayaka Yanagida, at Nakahara Nursery School, a private daycare center in Hiratsuka City, between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. on April 27, 2017, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kaetsu allegedly hit the infant’s head and she lost consciousness.

The child was taken to a hospital around 3:05 p.m. that same day and died from a traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage due to a fractured skull. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Kaetsu, who was arrested on Monday, has denied the allegations.

According to investigators, Ayaka was in a nap room with several children that afternoon. It is believed that Kaetsu hit her there. Police reviewed surveillance footage from the room and said it showed Kaetsu near the child, trying to get her to go to sleep.

