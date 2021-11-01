Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former daycare center worker arrested for fatally assaulting 1-year-old girl in 2017

2 Comments
KANAGAWA

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old former daycare center employee on suspicion of fatally abusing a one-year-old girl at the facility in 2017.

According to police, Ayako Kaetsu, a resident of Isehara City, is accused of injuring the baby, Ayaka Yanagida, at Nakahara Nursery School, a private daycare center in Hiratsuka City, between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. on April 27, 2017, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kaetsu allegedly hit the infant’s head and she lost consciousness.

The child was taken to a hospital around 3:05 p.m. that same day and died from a traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage due to a fractured skull. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Kaetsu, who was arrested on Monday, has denied the allegations.

According to investigators, Ayaka was in a nap room with several children that afternoon. It is believed that Kaetsu hit her there. Police reviewed surveillance footage from the room and said it showed Kaetsu near the child, trying to get her to go to sleep.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

2017?? Obviously a high priority…

2 ( +2 / -0 )

simon gToday  06:08 pm JST

The welfare of children is zero priority to the Japanese and their foreign disciples.

Well that is obviously wrong. What a pathetic thing to write.

Hyperbolic, yes. Completely incorrect, not quite.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog