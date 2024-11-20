 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Former employee of Nomura charged with attempted murder

0 Comments
TOKYO

A former employee of Nomura Holdings has been charged by the Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors' Office for a number of crimes, including attempted murder, the financial services giant said on Wednesday.

The government body has also charged the employee on suspicion of robbery and arson of an inhabited building, Nomura said in a statement.

"We would like to express our heartfelt sympathy and apologize to our clients who suffered because of this incident," the company said, adding that it was implementing "strict measures to ensure more robust internal systems."

