crime

Former entertainer Tashiro arrested for 5th time over possession of drugs

TOKYO

Former TV entertainer Masashi Tashiro, 63, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing stimulant drugs at a lodging facility in Shiogama City, Miyagi Prefecture. Tashiro has previously been arrested four times for possession of stimulant drugs and cocaine.

Police said that Tashiro, a member of 1980s doo-wop band The Chanels and a comedian, is accused of being in possession of stimulants at the Shiogama facility on Aug 23 and again at his home in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward on Wednesday, when he was arrested, Fuji TV reported. Tashiro was transferred to Shiogama police station on Wednesday night.

According to a Kyodo News report, the facility where Tashiro stayed in August contacted police and said a guest had left behind some strange items.

At the time of his arrest, Tashiro was a staff member of the support group DARC (Drug Addition Rehabilitation Center) for drug addiction.

And as a celebrity his punishment will be... wait for it... ZERO. Or has he gone to prison the past four times?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Wow!

How is he dodging prison time?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So, I guess the three strikes rule doesn’t apply to Japanese celebrities. One of my foreign friends was sentenced to 8 months in prison for having less than a gram of pot on him. His visa was cancelled by the company he worked for and he was forced to leave Japan. This was his first and only offense This joker gets arrested five times for possession of ‘heavy’ drugs and has done very little jail time at all. Japan definitely is a land of contrasts.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

So, I guess the three strikes rule doesn’t apply to Japanese celebrities. One of my foreign friends was sentenced to 8 months in prison for having less than a gram of pot on him. His visa was cancelled by the company he worked for and he was forced to leave Japan. This was his first and only offense This joker gets arrested five times for possession of ‘heavy’ drugs and has done very little jail time at all. Japan definitely is a land of contrasts.

Celebrity or not, he is Japanese, your friend is not.

After being arrested 5 times, is he still allowed to contact his wife.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not sure why there is a comparison of Japanese and Foreigners .. legally everyone gets exactly same punishments, every first drug offence is usually suspended, then as long as you not getting arrested while that , it will be suspended again.. hell of a lot better than jail every recreational user at commercial prisons like in US. Now why Foreigners get it harder , is extremely simple, no bail is available for a foreigner unless they on permanent citizenship.. which is correct and the way it should be, second because by default any criminal offence committed by a foreigner becomes double because it also is breaking visa and immigration law., hence deportation. , the system is logical and correct.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why do people assume he has avoided prison when he hasn't?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

