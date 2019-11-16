Former entertainer Tashiro arrested for 5th time over possession of drugs

Former TV entertainer Masashi Tashiro, 63, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing stimulant drugs at a lodging facility in Shiogama City, Miyagi Prefecture. Tashiro has previously been arrested four times for possession of stimulant drugs and cocaine.

Police said that Tashiro, a member of 1980s doo-wop band The Chanels and a comedian, is accused of being in possession of stimulants at the Shiogama facility on Aug 23 and again at his home in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward on Wednesday, when he was arrested, Fuji TV reported. Tashiro was transferred to Shiogama police station on Wednesday night.

According to a Kyodo News report, the facility where Tashiro stayed in August contacted police and said a guest had left behind some strange items.

At the time of his arrest, Tashiro was a staff member of the support group DARC (Drug Addition Rehabilitation Center) for drug addiction.

