Former gang boss on death row found dead in prison cell

A former gang boss who was sentenced to death over a rampage in which a rival gangster and three customers were killed at a bar in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, in January 2003, was found dead in his prison cell in Tokyo on Sunday morning. He was 71.

Police said Osamu Yano, the former head of a group affiliated with the Sumiyoshikai crime syndicate, was found bleeding from cuts to his neck which are believed to have been self-inflicted.

In the 2003 case, two of Yano’s underlings, acting on his orders, shot up a bar on Jan 25, killing three unrelated customers and seriously injuring another customer and the 60-year-old former boss of a rival group. They then fatally shot a bodyguard of the former boss outside the bar.

Yano's death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2014.

Yano was also convicted of murdering a business owner in 1996 and another man in 1998.









© Japan Today