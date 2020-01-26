Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former gang boss on death row found dead in prison cell

3 Comments
TOKYO

A former gang boss who was sentenced to death over a rampage in which a rival gangster and three customers were killed at a bar in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, in January 2003, was found dead in his prison cell in Tokyo on Sunday morning. He was 71.

Police said Osamu Yano, the former head of a group affiliated with the Sumiyoshikai crime syndicate, was found bleeding from cuts to his neck which are believed to have been self-inflicted.

In the 2003 case, two of Yano’s underlings, acting on his orders, shot up a bar on Jan 25, killing three unrelated customers and seriously injuring another customer and the 60-year-old former boss of a rival group. They then fatally shot a bodyguard of the former boss outside the bar.

Yano's death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2014.

Yano was also convicted of murdering a business owner in 1996 and another man in 1998.



© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

More yakuza wonderfullness.

Hopefully some of his associates will learn a lesson or two from his untimely end, and refrain from emulating him.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hopefully some of his associates will learn a lesson or two from his untimely end, and refrain from emulating him.

Sounds like you hope other yaks don’t kill themselves.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He didn't commit the murders, why was he sentenced to death?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

10 Easy Japanese Gift Ideas For This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog