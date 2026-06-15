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Former Giants manager Abe not indicted over alleged assault on daughter

4 Comments
TOKYO

Shinnosuke Abe, the former manager of the Yomiuri Giants, has not been indicted over an alleged assault on his daughter, prosecutors said Monday.

Abe's case was referred to prosecutors last week, around two weeks after he was arrested by police.

The 47-year-old was apprehended on May 25 and released the following day. He subsequently stepped down as manager of the popular Tokyo-based baseball team.

According to Yomiuri and other sources, Abe tried to stop a quarrel between his teenage daughters but lost his temper and threw the elder daughter to the floor after she talked back. Abe had been drinking before the incident.

Police had recommended that prosecutors not indict him, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Following the decision not to indict him, Abe said through his representative, "It was due to my own immaturity, and all the blame lies with me. Every day, I realize the extent of what I have lost and deeply regret my actions."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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4 Comments
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So it just a show, however his reputation already got impacted right?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

He's in a position of power and influence within the beloved Yomiuri Giants. Move along. Nothing to see here.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The two-tiered injustice system alive and well in Japan.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

The two-tiered injustice system alive and well in Japan.

Really? Did you SEE the altercation?

Or do you just want someone to suffer because they're famous?

Can you tell the people coming across this thread how many time someone has been detained then released without charges? Then could you break that down by "tiers"...I'm sure you can't...but have a go. We'd all like to know more about this "two-tiered" justice system that exists in your head.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

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