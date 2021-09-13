Former high school baseball coach re-arrested over sexual assault of male team member

Osaka Prefectural Police have re-arrested a former private high school teacher who was also the school’s baseball coach, for allegedly sexually assaulting a team member.

Police said Yuki Mizuochi, 31, who was was first arrested in August on suspicion of sexually molesting another student, was re-arrested on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, the latest charge is over an incident that occurred last November. Mizuochi summoned a male student to the school’s dormitory and offered to give him “a massage.” The baseball player was then sexually assaulted and has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since the incident, his parents said.

Police said Mizuochi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “It’s how I get sexual gratification. I thought the incident wouldn’t come to light if I did it to one of my students.”

Mizuochi joined the school as physical education instructor and baseball coach in April 2020. Prior to that, he taught at several several high schools and has admitted to sexually molesting at least 50 baseball club members over the past 10 years, police said. He was fired by his latest school in March.

Since Mizuochi's arrest, police have revealed that 14 baseball team members have come forward and said they were sexually molested by Mizuochi. They have said that Mizuochi threatened them that they may be suspended from playing in matches if they got on his bad side.

