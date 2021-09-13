Former high school baseball coach re-arrested over sexual assault of male team member

Osaka Prefectural Police have re-arrested a former private high school teacher who was also the school’s baseball coach, for allegedly sexually assaulting a team member.
Police said Yuki Mizuochi, 31, who was was first arrested in August on suspicion of sexually molesting another student, was re-arrested on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, the latest charge is over an incident that occurred last November. Mizuochi summoned a male student to the school’s dormitory and offered to give him “a massage.” The baseball player was then sexually assaulted and has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since the incident, his parents said.
Police said Mizuochi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “It’s how I get sexual gratification. I thought the incident wouldn’t come to light if I did it to one of my students.”
Mizuochi joined the school as physical education instructor and baseball coach in April 2020. Prior to that, he taught at several several high schools and has admitted to sexually molesting at least 50 baseball club members over the past 10 years, police said. He was fired by his latest school in March.
Since Mizuochi's arrest, police have revealed that 14 baseball team members have come forward and said they were sexually molested by Mizuochi. They have said that Mizuochi threatened them that they may be suspended from playing in matches if they got on his bad side.© Japan Today
14 Comments
P. Smith
Foul.
Does Japan conduct background checks on teachers?
snowymountainhell
Agreed. - It’s ABSOLUTELY “Foul.” @5:12pm - And the answer to your questions is, apparently, a deafening “No! Japan does NOT do background checks on teachers and coaching staff.”
Or, even worse than gross negligence, is covering up for known pedophiles!
has admitted to sexually molesting at least 50 baseball club members over the past 10 years, police said.
police have revealed that 14 baseball team members have come forward and said they were sexually molested by Mizuochi.
FIRE! those school board[s] staff responsible, their HR AND the individual principals of ALL schools having ANY knowledge of this SEXUAL PREDATOR but failing to divulge what was in the best interest of children.
Freshwind
I'm surprised he didn't say that he can't "remember anything"
Fighto!
Absolutely disgusting, sick pervert. Lock this serial child molester scum up forever.
I hope the poor victims will someday recover mentally. Their parents should sue the school for their disgraceful negligence.
shogun36
Not surprising at all.
Japan never reprimands sexual offenders and very rarely fires teachers.
I’m sure it’ll just be a matter of time before this criminal is teaching at another school again.
ShinkansenCaboose
The science of thinking is in the caveman days. We have come so far in sciences but mental health might be our final frontier.
Rolf Anderson
As with the priest sexual abuse scandals, the issue is not pedophilia but rather homosexuality. A pedophile, technically, is someone whose primary sexual attraction is to prepubescent children. This high school sexual predator is a homosexual, not a pedophile.
snowymountainhell
This isn’t a ‘mental health’ issue! - Referring to such a lame ‘excuse’ gives the perp ‘a way out’ of atonement and punishment for his crimes.
This was a series of cold, calculated, predatory and manipulative behavior that cannot be redeemed, nor the perpetrator reformed. - One ‘life’ sentence of imprisonment for EACH of the 50+[?] lives he has ruined would be the only adequate justice for this monster.
Paul14
You're wrong! The term for people sexually attracted to pubescent children is Hebephilia. You should get educated.
qazwsx
@Rolf. Let me correct you:
As with the priest sexual abuse scandals, the issue is NOT HOMOSEXUALITY but rather SEXUAL PREDATION/PEDOPHILIA.
Speed
Come on people. Who really cares what you call this.
Strangerland
As with the priest sexual abuse scandals, the issue is not pedophilia but rather homosexuality. A pedophile, technically, is someone whose primary sexual attraction is to prepubescent children. This high school sexual predator is a homosexual, not a pedophile.
Um. no, that's a ridiculous conclusion.
While I agree he's technically an ephebophile, and not a pedophile, it has nothing to do with homosexuality. If it were because of homosexuality, you would see this being done either only by homosexuals, by all homosexuals, or only to boys and never girls. When in fact, there are female ephebophiles, there are straight male ephebophiles, and only a tiny percentage of homosexuals are sleeping with underage people (same as heterosexuals).
Sorry to have pointed out the flaw in your logic that exposes you to be an anti-homophobic bigot, it's not my intention to point out how you are a lesser member of society, but I needed to correct your statement for accuracy. and pointing out your bigotry was necessary to do that.
Lamilly
He sounds so blasé, horrible man
ReynardFox
If only he’d molested underaged girls, then it all would have been as Jesus intended.
His crime wasn’t molesting children, it was molesting children of the wrong gender.
Why, oh why, couldn’t he have just diddled little girls like a good, god-fearing Christian?