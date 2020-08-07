Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former izakaya employee arrested over sexual assault of customer

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a former employee of an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female customer. 

Ryo Kaneda, 28, an unemployed resident of Saitama City, was arrested on Aug 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to the arrest warrant, the suspect entered the female restroom at an izakaya in Tokyo’s Minato Ward at midnight on May 17. There, he allegedly held down a woman in her 20s and raped her. 

Police said the victim was visiting the izakaya with a couple of male friends. After the pub closed early at 8 p.m. due to coronavirus restrictions at the time, Kaneda and some regular customers stayed at the pub and began drinking alcohol. 

Police said Kaneda, who quit his job at the end of May, has denied the charge.

A female customer, with her friends, stay in the izakaya past closing time, are drinking together, and the guy goes into the women's bathroom and rapes her, and no one notices anything out of the ordinary and no one says anything?

There has got to be a hell of a lot more to this story than being written here. I am not "blaming the victim" and I am not "convicting" the alleged perp either.

There are just a hell of a lot more questions than answers in this article as it is written!

Like who else was in the place? "Regular customers?" How many? Male? Female? You make the point to write the sex of the alleged victim's friends, why not the other "regular customers"?

2 male friends, and Kaneda, and it really shouldnt matter if her friends were male or female, it just is written this way to make it look like the "girl" is somehow wrong for drinking with 3 guys alone, long after closing time, and then claiming rape.

