Former izakaya employee arrested over sexual assault of customer

Police in Tokyo have arrested a former employee of an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female customer.

Ryo Kaneda, 28, an unemployed resident of Saitama City, was arrested on Aug 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to the arrest warrant, the suspect entered the female restroom at an izakaya in Tokyo’s Minato Ward at midnight on May 17. There, he allegedly held down a woman in her 20s and raped her.

Police said the victim was visiting the izakaya with a couple of male friends. After the pub closed early at 8 p.m. due to coronavirus restrictions at the time, Kaneda and some regular customers stayed at the pub and began drinking alcohol.

Police said Kaneda, who quit his job at the end of May, has denied the charge.

© Japan Today