Former Komeito lawmaker convicted of illegally brokering loans

A former lawmaker of Komeito, the junior party in Japan's ruling coalition, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison, suspended for three years, for illegally mediating public loans to companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo District Court found Kiyohiko Toyama, who stepped down as a House of Representatives member in February last year after an unrelated scandal, guilty of receiving payments in return for helping secure loans from Japan Finance Corp between around March 2020 and June 2021, even though he was not licensed to do so. A fine of 1 million yen was imposed.

Presiding Judge Toshihiko Niwa said the 3.7 billion yen total in loan contracts signed showed Toyama repeatedly engaged in illegal broking and collected commissions not only while he was a Diet member but also after his resignation.

He "cannot escape blame as he was in a position where high ethical standards are required," the judge said. But the prison term was suspended as he reflected on his act and returned the gratuities he had received, according to the court.

"I will take the verdict seriously and move on with my life ensuring that I will not violate the law in the future," Toyama, 52, said in a statement after the ruling.

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said at a press conference, "I would like to apologize to the public."

Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison term without suspension and a fine of 1 million yen.

According to the ruling, Toyama brokered loans 111 times to companies, including by introducing them to Japan Finance officials. He colluded with Atsushi Maki, 74, an executive of an environmental firm in some of the cases.

Toyama served as a senior vice minister at the Finance Ministry, which manages the government-backed lender, for one year to September 2020.

Toyama, who was considered a potential future leader of Komeito, resigned from parliament for visiting a hostess bar in Tokyo despite government calls to avoid unnecessary outings under a state of emergency imposed in response to surging coronavirus infections.

Maki, Akira Shibuya, 61, who used to work as an aide to Masataka Ota, a former lower house member of Komeito, and Yutaka Kawashima, 79, a business consultant, have also been indicted for illegally mediating loans.

The series of scandals are a blow to the conservative party which has campaigned on a platform of offering a "clean" political alternative and is backed by the Soka Gakkai lay Buddhist organization. It has been part of the ruling coalition since 2012 alongside the Liberal Democratic Party.

