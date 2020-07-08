Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-justice minister, lawmaker wife indicted for suspected vote-buying

0 Comments
TOKYO

Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife Anri were indicted on Wednesday on suspicion of vote-buying, following the couple's arrest last month, Tokyo prosecutors said.

Their arrest and indictment are a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the premier struggles with falling public support. Katsuyuki Kawai had close ties to Abe and previously served as his foreign policy adviser.

Tokyo prosecutors said in a statement the couple had paid 1.7 million yen to five people last year to help Anri get an upper house seat, while separately Katsuyuki had paid a total 27.31 million yen to 103 people to help her get elected.

At the time of their arrests, Katsuyuki Kawai denied any wrongdoing while Anri Kawai declined comment on the advice of her lawyer.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Best Summer Sweets For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog