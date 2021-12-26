Former judo champion arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Police in Tokyo have arrested a former judo champion on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.
Jobu Ebata, a winner of the men’s 90kg at the East Asian Judo Championships in 2016, was arrested on Dec 24, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he has partially denied the allegation.
According to the arrest warrant, the assault occurred in mid-December at a hotel in Tokyo. The victim, in her 30s, suffered injuries after Ebata kicked her in the arms and legs, police allege.
Ebata is married and has a daughter.© Japan Today
Simian Lane
Judo is the mildest of the martial arts, so we can only hope.
Mr Kipling
Surely Aikido is milder? or just useless?
tooheysnew
So many things wrong here.
A 90+kg judo champion beating up a woman
It was Christmas Eve, & the woman was his girlfriend
His wife was at home with his daughter