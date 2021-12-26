Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former judo champion arrested for assaulting girlfriend

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a former judo champion on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

Jobu Ebata, a winner of the men’s 90kg at the East Asian Judo Championships in 2016, was arrested on Dec 24, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he has partially denied the allegation.

According to the arrest warrant, the assault occurred in mid-December at a hotel in Tokyo. The victim, in her 30s, suffered injuries after Ebata kicked her in the arms and legs, police allege.

Ebata is married and has a daughter.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Judo is the mildest of the martial arts, so we can only hope.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Judo is the mildest of the martial arts, so we can only hope.

Surely Aikido is milder? or just useless?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So many things wrong here.

A 90+kg judo champion beating up a woman

It was Christmas Eve, & the woman was his girlfriend

His wife was at home with his daughter

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo