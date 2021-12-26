Former judo champion arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Police in Tokyo have arrested a former judo champion on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

Jobu Ebata, a winner of the men’s 90kg at the East Asian Judo Championships in 2016, was arrested on Dec 24, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he has partially denied the allegation.

According to the arrest warrant, the assault occurred in mid-December at a hotel in Tokyo. The victim, in her 30s, suffered injuries after Ebata kicked her in the arms and legs, police allege.

Ebata is married and has a daughter.

