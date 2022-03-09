Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former KAT-TUN member arrested for stimulants possession admits they were his

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, arrested on Feb 24 on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, has admitted that the drugs were his, police said Tuesday.

After his arrest, Koki Tanaka had denied possessing any drugs, which were found in his hotel room in Nagoya after he checked out on Jan 30, Fuji TV reported. Around 0.164 grams of methamphetamine were found by a cleaning worker.

However, police said Tanaka has subsequently admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying the methamphetamine was his. At the time, he was in Nagoya for a live concert and was staying at the business hotel.

Tanaka was a member of KAT-TUN from 2001 until 2013. He was arrested once before, in May 2017, for possession of marijuana but was not indicted.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Around 0.164 grams of methamphetamine were found by a cleaning worker.

Hope she got a fat bonus for that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog