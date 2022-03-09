Former KAT-TUN member arrested for stimulants possession admits they were his

A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, arrested on Feb 24 on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, has admitted that the drugs were his, police said Tuesday.

After his arrest, Koki Tanaka had denied possessing any drugs, which were found in his hotel room in Nagoya after he checked out on Jan 30, Fuji TV reported. Around 0.164 grams of methamphetamine were found by a cleaning worker.

However, police said Tanaka has subsequently admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying the methamphetamine was his. At the time, he was in Nagoya for a live concert and was staying at the business hotel.

Tanaka was a member of KAT-TUN from 2001 until 2013. He was arrested once before, in May 2017, for possession of marijuana but was not indicted.

