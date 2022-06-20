Former KAT-TUN member gets suspended sentence for stimulants possession

A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, arrested on Feb 24 on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.

The Nagoya District Court handed down its ruling on Monday against Koki Tanaka, 36, Kyodo News reported.

After Tanaka checked out of his hotel room in Nagoya on Jan 30, around 0.164 grams of methamphetamine were found by a cleaning worker. Following his arrest, Tanaka denied possessing any drugs, but he subsequently admitted to the charge and said the methamphetamine was his. At the time, he was in Nagoya for a live concert and was staying at the business hotel.

Tanaka was a member of KAT-TUN from 2001 until 2013. He was arrested once before, in May 2017, for possession of marijuana but was not indicted.

Presiding Judge Fumiaki Hiraki handed Tanaka a suspended sentence, saying that the singer had shown regret for his actions, but urged him to seek help in order to stay off drugs.

© Japan Today