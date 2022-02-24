Former KAT-TUN singer Koki Tanaka arrested for drug possession

Police in Nagoya have arrested a former member of idol group KAT-TUN on suspicion of possessing a stimulant drug.
According to police, Koki Tanaka, 36, was arrested on Thursday for alleged possession of 0.164 grams of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, a violation of the Stimulants Control Law, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Tanaka, who lives in Chiba Prefecture, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t know anything about it.”
The stimulant drugs were found Tanaka's room at a business hotel in Nagoya's Naka Ward after he checked out at around 5:50 p.m. on Jan 30, police said. Tanaka had been in Nagoya for a concert.
Tanaka was a member of KAT-TUN from 2001 until 2013. He was arrested once before, in May 2017, for possession of marijuana but was not indicted.© Japan Today
diagonalslip
"0.164 grams" ????? how did someone even find that? and then, what? called the police? I asume there can be no fingerprints on whatever it was, so..... tricky proving it was his, seems to me. sounds very odd.
Cricky
What a drug fueled man this is, his violence,, constant thefts, property damage, causing untold harm…..oh wait a minute. He committed no crime other than what? quietly relaxing? Leave him alone. These drug laws are completely out of step with what actually happens. Now had he defrauded tax payers of millions he would be facing a very serious few years of a suspended sentence.