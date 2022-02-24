Former KAT-TUN singer Koki Tanaka arrested for drug possession

Police in Nagoya have arrested a former member of idol group KAT-TUN on suspicion of possessing a stimulant drug.

According to police, Koki Tanaka, 36, was arrested on Thursday for alleged possession of 0.164 grams of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, a violation of the Stimulants Control Law, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Tanaka, who lives in Chiba Prefecture, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t know anything about it.”

The stimulant drugs were found Tanaka's room at a business hotel in Nagoya's Naka Ward after he checked out at around 5:50 p.m. on Jan 30, police said. Tanaka had been in Nagoya for a concert.

Tanaka was a member of KAT-TUN from 2001 until 2013. He was arrested once before, in May 2017, for possession of marijuana but was not indicted.

