crime

Former medical student gets 7 years for stabbing dentist at Tokyo hospital

TOKYO

A 31-year-old former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the attempted murder of a 41-year-old dentist at Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward last May.

The Tokyo District Court handed down the verdict against Yusuke Watanabe, a student at Nippon Medical School, Fuji TV reported Wednesday.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in an examining room on the 6th floor at the hospital. 

Watanabe has admitted to stabbing the dentist in the stomach with two knives. He told police he knew the dentist and that there had been some trouble between them but that he did not intend to kill the dentist.

The dentist sustained serious injuries but recovered. Hospital staff restrained Watanabe until police arrived.

A shoulder bag, belonging to Watanabe and which contained a kitchen knife, was found in a toilet in the hospital.

Punching in face is better than stabbing someone with a kitchen knife. A black eye is better than murder and life in prison.

