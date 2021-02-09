Ex-bank employee arrested for stealing ¥52 mil; blames it on stress

Police in Tokyo have arrested a former Mizuho Bank employee on suspicion of stealing 52 million yen.

Police said Haruyo Ichinoseki, 40, who was previously employed at the bank’s Hiroo branch in Minato Ward, illegally withdrew 52 million yen on more than a dozen occasions from 2017 to 2019, Fuji TV reported.

During this time, Ichinoseki falsified loan documents and withdrew cash in the customers' names.

Ichinoseki was fired in October 2019 after an internal audit. The bank filled a criminal complaint against her last year and she was arrested on Feb 8.

Police said Ichinoseki has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she stole the money to spend on clothes and overseas trips because of pent-up stress.

© Japan Today