crime

Ex-bank employee arrested for stealing ¥52 mil; blames it on stress

6 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a former Mizuho Bank employee on suspicion of stealing 52 million yen.

Police said Haruyo Ichinoseki, 40, who was previously employed at the bank’s Hiroo branch in Minato Ward, illegally withdrew 52 million yen on more than a dozen occasions from 2017 to 2019, Fuji TV reported.

During this time, Ichinoseki falsified loan documents and withdrew cash in the customers' names.

Ichinoseki was fired in October 2019 after an internal audit. The bank filled a criminal complaint against her last year and she was arrested on Feb 8.

Police said Ichinoseki has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she stole the money to spend on clothes and overseas trips because of pent-up stress.

Funny excuse. But in the era of backtracking everything, did she really thought she wouldn't be caught eventually stealing??

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hopefully prison life will be less stressful for her.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well, clothes shopping will do it every time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There’s gonna be a lot more stress for her now isn’t there!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That excuse was pathetic. She should have said she was drunk.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She will only need a prison uniform for some time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

