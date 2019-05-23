Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, right, gets out a car as he arrives at the Tokyo District Court for a pre-trial meeting on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
crime

Former Nissan chairman Ghosn appears in Tokyo court

0 Comments
By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn appeared in a Japanese courtroom Thursday for a hearing ahead of his trial on accusations of financial misconduct.

The session was the first in a series of hearings to iron out logistics for Ghosn's actual trial, the date for which has not been set.

Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, was arrested in November and charged with underreporting his income and breach of trust. He was released on bail in March, but rearrested on April 4 on fresh accusations.

He was released again April 25 on an additional 500 million yen bail. Ghosn has maintained his innocence, denouncing his arrest as "a conspiracy" by some at Nissan Motor Co.

Ghosn has hired a strong legal team, including Takashi Takano and Junichiro Hironaka, which has vowed to clear his name. Hironaka was seen walking into the courtroom Thursday with Ghosn.

Ghosn's bail conditions forbid him from contacting his wife. Prosecutors say that's to prevent evidence tampering. Ghosn's lawyers have challenged that restriction, saying it is a violation of human rights, but the Supreme Court turned down the appeal on Tuesday.

Some legal experts say Ghosn's trial may not start for months, even possibly until next year.

Nissan, which is allied with Renault SA of France, has seen profits nose-dive amid the fallout from Ghosn's arrest.

Profit at the maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models totaled 319.1 billion yen for the fiscal year ended in March, down from 746.9 billion yen the previous fiscal year.

Yokohama-based Nissan is forecasting dimmer results ahead, with profit for the fiscal year through March 2020 expected to drop to 170 billion yen ($1.5 billion).

Nissan has promised to strengthen governance, which experts say lagged behind other global and top Japanese companies.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Nissan has promised to strengthen governance, which experts say lagged behind other global and top Japanese companies.

Lagged? More like doing something to keep the cops from further investigations into the company!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

#ThisIs2019: Where Does Japan Stand In Its Approach To Women Rights?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Divorce with Kids in Japan: The Stress of No Joint Child Custody

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo