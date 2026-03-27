Former nursery school teacher gets suspended sentence for assaulting 9 children

The Tagawa branch of the Fukuoka District Court has sentenced a 25-year-old former nursery school teacher to two years in prison, suspended for four years, after she was convicted of assaulting nine children at the facility where she worked last year.

According to Thursday's ruling, Rena Nakamura assaulted the children, aged 5 and 6, at the Matsubara Nursery School in Tagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, between July 18 and August 4, TBS reported.

Nakamura assaulted the children about 30 times, by hitting them in the face and head, grabbing them by their hair and cheeks and pulling them toward her, grabbing them by the collar and pushing them down and forcing food into their mouths with chopsticks.

The assaults occurred during lunchtime and sports day practice.

During the trial, Nakamura said, "I was preparing and practicing for multiple events simultaneously, and I was running out of time."

She said that she had consulted the principal multiple times about her anxieties and difficulties due to staff shortages, but the situation did not change, and that "there were times when I ended up taking my frustrations out on the children."

Nakamura also said she would avoid jobs involving children in the future.

The presiding judge stated that "the physical and mental pain suffered by the children from a nursery school teacher, who should have been trustworthy, cannot be taken lightly.”

However, the judge concluded that "it is appropriate to provide an opportunity for rehabilitation within society," given that the defendant had expressed remorse and expressed her intention to avoid working with children in the future.

© Japan Today