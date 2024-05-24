Former politician Super Crazy-kun gets 4 1/2 years for sexual assault

The Miyazaki District Court on Friday sentenced a former politician to 4 1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel last year.

Prosecutors had sought seven years for Super Crazy-kun, 37, whose real name is Makoto Nishimoto, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to the ruling, Super Crazy-kun, who pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial on May 16, took a female acquaintance to a hotel in Miyazaki City on Sept 3 last year and sexually assaulted her. The woman suffered an injury to her left hand.

Super Crazy-kun was elected in April last year to the Miyazaki City Council election. He resigned in February this year.

