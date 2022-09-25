Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former pro baseball pitcher Murata released after assaulting security inspector at Haneda airport

0 Comments
TOKYO

Choji Murata, 72, a former professional baseball pitcher for Lotte, was released from custody on Sunday after he was arrested for assaulting a female security inspector in her 30s at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

However, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s airport division said it will continue investigating the alleged assault with Murata’s consent, Kyodo News reported. After his release on Sunday, Murata bowed deeply to the media outside a police station in Tokyo. “I want to sincerely apologize to the woman. I would also like to deeply apologize to my many fans and children,” he said.

According to police and airport officials, Murata allegedly shoved the inspector’s left shoulder with his right hand at a security checkpoint at the airport on Sept 23. He initially denied the charge by claiming he never touched the woman's shoulder.

While attempting to pass through the security checkpoint, Murata held his cell phone which repeatedly set off the metal detector. Investigators suspect that this was the cause of the trouble between Murata and the inspector.

Murata retired from pro baseball in 1990 with 215 wins.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog