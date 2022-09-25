Former pro baseball pitcher Murata released after assaulting security inspector at Haneda airport

Choji Murata, 72, a former professional baseball pitcher for Lotte, was released from custody on Sunday after he was arrested for assaulting a female security inspector in her 30s at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

However, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s airport division said it will continue investigating the alleged assault with Murata’s consent, Kyodo News reported. After his release on Sunday, Murata bowed deeply to the media outside a police station in Tokyo. “I want to sincerely apologize to the woman. I would also like to deeply apologize to my many fans and children,” he said.

According to police and airport officials, Murata allegedly shoved the inspector’s left shoulder with his right hand at a security checkpoint at the airport on Sept 23. He initially denied the charge by claiming he never touched the woman's shoulder.

While attempting to pass through the security checkpoint, Murata held his cell phone which repeatedly set off the metal detector. Investigators suspect that this was the cause of the trouble between Murata and the inspector.

Murata retired from pro baseball in 1990 with 215 wins.

