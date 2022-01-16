Former pro baseball player arrested for stealing champagne

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 45-year-old former professional baseball player on suspicion of stealing two bottles of champagne worth 17,500 yen from a store in Akita city in November.

According to police, Hitoshi Ono has admitted to stealing the two bottles from a large retail store on Nov 25, local media reported. Police said Ono was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage.

Ono, who currently lives in Yokohama, played for the Yomiuri Giants and the Osaka Kintetsu Buffaloes. He retired from baseball in 2003. Most recently, he had been working with a company that home exercise equipment.

