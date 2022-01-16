Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former pro baseball player arrested for stealing champagne

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 45-year-old former professional baseball player on suspicion of stealing two bottles of champagne worth 17,500 yen from a store in Akita city in November.

According to police, Hitoshi Ono has admitted to stealing the two bottles from a large retail store on Nov 25, local media reported. Police said Ono was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage.

Ono, who currently lives in Yokohama, played for the Yomiuri Giants and the Osaka Kintetsu Buffaloes. He retired from baseball in 2003. Most recently, he had been working with a company that home exercise equipment.

Sometimes i don't really agree with how the media plaster the man name and former occupation all over the news. Sure, he stole some items. He will probably pay a a heavy fine and a warning from the police. But by revealing his name all over the country, it basically is a way to ruin someone life completely. How would he ever able to fine a job again? One mistake and their life is ruin which eventually give them so much pressure they suffer from mental health and resort to even bigger crimes in order to survive. Or they end themselves.

I do not think police should reveal any suspect names to media unless it's absolutely necessary.

