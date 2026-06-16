Former sex worker gets life in prison for murder, robbery in 2024

The Otsu District Court in Shiga Prefecture has sentenced a 29-year-old former sex worker to life in prison after she was convicted of killing a 55-year-old man and disposing of his body in Lake Biwa in 2024.

According to the court ruling on Tuesday, Yui Ichihashi conspired with Toru Kato, 47, to break into the home of Masami Niwa, a real estate company president in Ama City, Aichi Prefecture, in 2024, to steal his cash card and other items. They then strangled him and dumped his body in Lake Biwa, TV Asahi reported.

Ichihashi and Kato used the victim’s ATM card to steal 4 million yen.

During the lay judge trial, Ichihashi admitted to the charges. She told the court that she was unable to repay debts incurred at a host club and had approached Kato, a customer of her sex work establishment, with the idea of ​​robbery and murder.

© Japan Today