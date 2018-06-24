Former taxi driver arrested after stalking actress Momoko Kikuchi for 2nd time

A 56-year-old former taxi driver, who was arrested in March for stalking 49-year-old actress Momoko Kikuchi, has been arrested again for stalking her, police said Sunday.

According to police, Hiromitsu Iizuka, an ex-taxi driver for Nihon Kotsu, violated a restraining order and went to Kikuchi’s home on June 19 and pressed the intercom for her apartment, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Iizuka first learned of Kikuchi’s residence after he drove her home in his taxi last fall. After that, he began repeatedly visiting her home and trying to talk to her through the intercom. He was formally warned by the police to stop stalking the actress.

He was arrested on March 31 after he posted on Twitter that he was going to Kikuchi's home that day. He was fined 300,000 yen and issued a restraining order, which he promised to obey.

However, Iizuka showed up outside Kikuchi’s apartment at 4 p.m. last Tuesday and was seen pressing the intercom. The actress, who is currently living elsewhere, visited the apartment on Saturday and saw video footage of Iizuka at the intercom. She contacted police who arrested Iizuka again for violating the anti-stalking law.

After Iizuka was arrested the first time, Kikuchi wrote on her blog, “There was a man who had recently quit his job at a taxi company, and thus, I was in an increasingly dangerous situation because no one was able to understand his unpredictable behavior. These past few months have been filled with days of uneasiness, and even my entire family was unable to sleep out of fear.”

After his second arrest, Iizuka was quoted by police as saying he knew he shouldn’t have gone back to Kikuchi's apartment but the desire to see her again was too strong.

