Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former teacher gets 8 years for abducting and confining girl

0 Comments
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A former junior high school teacher in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for abducting a junior high school girl and confining her in his car in June.

The Maebashi District Court also convicted Shinya Uchida of attempted murder after he broke into the home of his teenage victim, choked her and drove away with her in his car, Fuji TV reported. The girl attended one of the classes that Uchida taught.

The girl’s mother called 110 at around 1 p.m. on June 25 and said her house had been broken into and that her daughter, who had been at home that day, was missing. The mother said it looked like a struggle had taken place in the living room.

After reviewing street surveillance footage of a car parked outside the house, police tracked the vehicle and found Uchida and the girl sitting in the back of his car parked along a forest road in Takasaki at around 4:30 p.m.

The car was locked and Uchida refused to open the doors. When police smashed the window, Uchida, who had a knife, stabbed himself several times in the abdomen. The girl had bruises on her body and was barefoot.

The school said Uchida has been working as a full-time teacher since 2016. He taught mathematics and was in charge of the school’s tennis club. The vice principal told reporters that he was surprised and disappointed to hear of the allegations, and was quoted as saying, “Uchida was a hardworking teacher.”

In handing down the court’s ruling, the judge called Uchida’s crime “very self-indulgent and selfish.”

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Five Japanese Gag Gift Ideas for Christmas 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #60: Why Hokkaido Sushi Is the Best in Japan

GaijinPot Blog