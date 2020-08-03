Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former 'Terrace House' cast member arrested for marijuana possession

1 Comment
TOKYO

Model Shion Okamoto, a popular cast member in a season of the internationally known Japanese reality show "Terrace House," has been arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, local police said Monday.

Okamoto, 25, has admitted to the charge. He was arrested Saturday after a small amount of marijuana was found at his home in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, the police said.

The search was prompted by officers' discovery of what appeared to be liquid cannabis in Okamoto's possession when he was questioned on a street in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward around 2 a.m. the same day.

Okamoto, who also goes by the name "Sean," shot to popularity on social media after starring in the series "Terrace House: Opening New Doors," which premiered on Netflix Japan in 2017. As of Monday, he had over 210,000 Instagram followers.

The most recent series of Fuji Television's reality TV was terminated following the death of one of the cast members in a suspected suicide after receiving hateful messages online.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Here comes another fake, tearful apology. As an actor of course he should be able to pull it off.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So, the police searched him as he was out at 2am and got lucky...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

