crime

Former Toyota rugby player pleads guilty to cocaine possession

NAGOYA

Former Toyota Verblitz flyhalf Ryota Kabashima pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing cocaine in his first court appearance in the case.

"There is no mistake (in the indictment)," Kabashima, 28, said as his trial opened at the Nagoya District Court's Okazaki branch.

Another player from Toyota Motor Corp's Top League rugby team, 36-year-old Steven Yates, was also indicted in July over possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Prosecutors sought an 18-month prison sentence as the trial concluded Thursday, saying Kabashima "was using it once or twice a month during the off season from around three years ago after being recommended by Yates" and "the addiction is clear."

Kabashima's defense team requested a suspended sentence, stating "there was no addiction as he was not using it during the season, while his purchase route was limited to Yates too."

The court is due to hand down a ruling on Sept 26.

Kabashima was indicted in July over possession of about 1 gram of cocaine while in a taxi on April 10 in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.

He was fired by Toyota a day after his indictment on July 10 and was released on bail of 2 million yen the following day.

Toyota suspended the team's activities after Kabashima's arrest in June and training will not resume until November.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Kabashima "was using it once or twice a month during the off season from around three years ago after being recommended by Yates"

Blame the non-Japanese. That should work.

and "the addiction is clear."

That is definitively not how addiction works. Then again, Japanese doctors don't even know the correct usage of antibiotics.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What does it matter? He's famous so there will be no charges. Nothing to see here

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That, or fast forward to a suspended sentence. Six of one half a dozen of another

0 ( +0 / -0 )

there will be no charges

There will be no charges for the charge he his pled guilty to. Um. How does that make sense?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

fast forward to a suspended sentence.

Um, yeah, just like everyone else. Why should he be treated differently?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

