Four arrested for allegedly defrauding woman with dementia via contracts for unnecessary home repairs

Police in Tokyo have arrested four people — including the president of a home renovation company — on suspicion of defrauding a woman with dementia by inducing her to sign contracts for repair work that was not actually needed.

Police said Yuya Mochizuki, 30, president of the Tokyo-based renovation company Next Home, along with three employees, are suspected of defrauding an 80-year-old woman living alone in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture — who suffers from dementia — of approximately 20 million yen in 2024 by talking her into signing a contract for home toilet repairs that were not necessary, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, the group would visit apartment buildings under the guise of conducting toilet inspections and splash water from a plastic bottle to make it appear as though a leak had occurred, thereby pressuring residents into agreeing to repairs.

When a resident was found to have dementia, the employees would share this information among themselves via messaging apps using terms such as "jackpot" (geki-atsu), "senile" (boke), or "big hit" (bo-atari).

Over a three-year period starting in 2022, the group generated sales of over 1 billion yen from approximately 850 people living in Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture, police said.

© Japan Today