The robbery in the upscale Ginza district was an unusual attempted heist in a country with famously low levels of crime Photo: AFP
Four arrested after Rolex store heist in Tokyo's Ginza district

TOKYO

Four people were detained in Tokyo on Monday after they smashed their way into a luxury watch shop and stole items worth over 100 million yen, local media said.

The robbery in the upscale Ginza district was an unusual attempted heist in a country with famously low levels of crime.

Three people entered the Rolex store with their faces covered and armed with crowbars which they used to destroy glass cases and snatch more than 30 items.

Public broadcaster NHK said four people were taken into police custody, and another suspected member of the gang was still at large.

The robbery left the shop's display windows shattered, with a box bearing the logo Rolex visible at the scene.

While Japan is known for low crime levels, and even valuable lost items are often returned to owners, Ginza's fancy boutiques have been targeted before.

In 2014, thieves made off with a diamond ring worth over $300,000 in a Christmas Eve robbery.

And in 2007, the "Pink Panther" gang stole items worth more than $3.5 million from a jewelry shop in the district.

People are getting more desperate due to the sluggish economy.

The robbery happend during the DAY when it was still bright outside and on one of the most popular streets of Tokyo where plenty of TOURISTS come and go - they saw it so you can't deny anymore that Japan is a safe place it used to be.

Also police arrested 4 people but didn't find watches yet. I think that was the plan from the beginning, after they do their time in prison 5years? They will get nice pensions from their boss.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

