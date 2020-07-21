Four arrested over robbery, assault in Tochigi

Tochigi prefectural police have arrested four male suspects, including three minors, on suspicion of robbery and assaulting a 74-year-old apartment landlord in Kanuma City in April.

According to police, one of the suspects is a 20-year-old unemployed Afghan man, while the other three are aged between 17 and 19, Sankei Shimbun reported. The Afghan man, who lives in Sano City, and his three accomplices are accused of breaking into the apartment of the landlord at around 8:40 p.m. on April 18. After ringing the victim’s doorbell, the four forcibly entered his residence and tied both of his legs with adhesive tape.

A neighbor overheard the commotion and rushed over to see what was going on, which prompted the four suspects to flee the scene without stealing money or valuables. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said one of the suspects had previously moved into an apartment that the victim owned and asked the others to join in the attempted robbery by telling them he thought there might be money in the owner’s apartment.

