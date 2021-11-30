France issues arrest warrant for Japanese woman over 'parental kidnapping'

French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Japanese woman whose two children have been kept from their father in a case that has revived debate about "parental kidnapping" in Japan.
The children's French father Vincent Fichot -- a resident in Japan -- has drawn international attention over his attempts to reestablish contact with his son and daughter, who he says were kidnapped by their mother in 2018.
French authorities issued the international warrant over allegations of parental abduction and endangering a minor, according to a source close to the issue and Fichot.
The French embassy declined to comment on the case.
Japanese law does not include a provision for shared custody when parents separate, and authorities have long been accused of turning a blind eye when one parent denies the other access to their children.
Fichot staged a three-week hunger strike during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year to draw attention to his case, and says he has received support from foreign and Japanese parents in a similar position.
A lawyer for Fichot's wife declined to comment on the warrant.
"Divorce proceedings are ongoing. We have no desire to fight outside of court," he told AFP.
No official numbers exist, but rights groups have estimated that about 150,000 minors are forcibly separated from a parent every year in Japan.
Fichot's case was raised with Japanese officials by French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to the country for the Olympics.
Fichot has also joined other parents in bringing a complaint against Japan over the issue before a U.N. rights body.© 2021 AFP
16 Comments
Good
Best wishes Vincent.
Good
Thank you Vincent for having the courage to fight this battle against the odds.
KariHaruka
Any parent who weaponises their child against the other parent is vile and have ultimately failed as a parent.
TokyoJoe
Well done Vincent for standing up for Father's, Japan greatly favors Mother's, hopefully this will be a step toward equality for the sexes in Japan. Let's hope she is stripped of custody and given a lengthy prison sentence.
snowymountainhell
He only wanted what most decent fathers want, contact and the love of their children.
David Brent
This sort of thing just makes the Japanese dig their heels in even more. It won’t make any difference, sadly. Same with complaining about whaling; counterproductive.
Little joey
Unfortunately a very common practice here in Japan. Many Japanese lack the emotional maturity to not separate the kids from their own spousal problems.
blue
Interestingly enough, this one seems to make some waves in Japan and is being reported by Asahi, Yomiuri, even Jiji and Kyodo.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/search?p=%E4%BB%8F%E3%80%80%E9%80%AE%E6%8D%95%E7%8A%B6&ei=utf-8
Not holding my breath that things will change though...
Hiro
A bit over the top if you ask me. Endangering the minor how exactly? She is the mother.
But i am glad the father gain support from the french government. But i seriously doubt that the warrant is gonna help considered she ain't gonna ever travel to France again. Still, i hope he get to see his kids again.
Olive
No shared parenting is a law that goes against our most basic human values of love and family. 150,000 children every year are refused the chance to have one parent in their lives. This is a policy that deliberately harms children, as well as the alienated parent(usually the father) unnecessarily. The other parent may” win”, but at the expense of children. Past time for a change!
Chibakun
Did he get a job?
quercetum
He’s not fighting for custody. Let him see his children. Stop the retaliatory, vindictive practice of kidnapping your own children.
nonu6976
Hopefully other countries start doing the same - unfortunately Japan only tends to respond when embarrassed on the international stage.
baktaka
Hmm international arrest warrant meaning she can be nabbed in countries other than France is she travels ? That would make it interesting. The story on this guy has been a bit one sided all along so easy to sympathize with but was there anything ever released from the perspective of the wife ? Giving some benefit of doubt…
Yubaru
This is an extremely misleading statement here. Without any explanation the "rights groups" are basing their numbers on what? Are they talking about the number of parents who get divorced and the children are taken into custody by, typically the mother, or in some cases the father?
Disillusioned
I was barred from seeing my kids by my Japanese ex-wife and they only lived 5 kilometers away. I applied to the courts to get visitation and they just looked at me like I was an idiot. They approached her about me seeing the kids and she just replied, "I fear violence." and that was the end of it. No proof or history needed. Just one statement shut down any chance I had of ever seeing my kids again. I spent 9 years battling with no success. I have since left Japan and have two kids in their late teens I have not seen for over a decade and there is not a damn thing i can do about it.
I wish this guy luck in his quest, but I fear he is flogging a dead horse and nothing will come of it.
Nasaviking
Totally meaningless, since France does not have extradition treaty with Japan.
Strangerland
Have you ever tried contacting your kids directly through social media or anything? I have a friend whose wife tried keeping his kids away, and that's how he communicated with them.
nonu6976
Obviously the children must ask where their father is and wander if he doesn't love them - and obviously she lies through her teeth to them and tells them he left them. When they grow up and look him up on the internet and see the lengths he went through to see them, what will she say then?
Fighto!
Depriving any opportunity for children to keep in touch wity their father - who has committed no crimes - means this woman is not a real mother. She places her ego and bitterness above the future of the children. They are simply a weapon to be used against her ex-husband.
Filthy, despicable woman.
philly1
Obviously and sadly, the better parent isn't always the mother. In this case (as in other similar instances), she is a mother who fails to understand the psychological damage to a child who is denied access to the other parent--in this instance a father. Abandonment issues can be extremely damaging and require years of therapy to address and overcome in children who are deprived of a father's love, example, support and ongoing relationship. This in turn gets passed on to their children.
In addition, except for criminal action against one's child, a basic human right of any parent ought to be the right to contact with their biological and adopted child(ren). If warranted, under supervision, but a right all the same. Another basic human right ought to be the right of a child to refuse contact with a parent, but never one parent's right to deny access to the other parent.
Nasaviking
Good J government. I hope Vincent is kicked out of Japan. He is a wife beater. I hope he never sees his kids again.
englisc aspyrgend
It would help to embarrass the Japanese government in to action if there were a raft of such cases by a number of countries and repeatedly brought to the UN so Japan would find it difficult to ignore. After all, all that is being asked is to do no more than is the norm in any civilised country!
diobrando
well done, your are the best and strongest father that will make changes to this non justice system!