France respects Japan's judicial procedures regarding Ghosn: Le Drian

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Saturday his country respects Japan's judicial procedures regarding investigations into alleged financial misconduct and breach of trust by former Nissan Motor Co and Renault S.A. Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The French minister was quoted by a Japanese Foreign Ministry official as saying in a bilateral meeting with Kono on the fringe of the Group of Seven gathering in western France that France respects Japan's "judicial independence" in a reference to Ghosn's re-arrest Thursday on a fresh charge and the court's approval of his detention less than a month after his release on bail.

Le Drian also said France continues to uphold the principle of the presumption of innocence and provide consular protection to Ghosn, according to the Japanese official.

Ghosn holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality.

The French minister referred to Ghosn's arrest near the end of the meeting, the official said.

Kono later told reporters investigations into the allegations against Ghosn "will not influence bilateral relations at all."

Ghosn was first arrested in November and has since been indicted on charges including violating the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators for years and aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan, all of which he has denied.

