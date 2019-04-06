Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono attends a working session of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Dinard, France, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool
crime

France respects Japan's judicial procedures regarding Ghosn: Le Drian

DINARD, France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Saturday his country respects Japan's judicial procedures regarding investigations into alleged financial misconduct and breach of trust by former Nissan Motor Co and Renault S.A. Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The French minister was quoted by a Japanese Foreign Ministry official as saying in a bilateral meeting with Kono on the fringe of the Group of Seven gathering in western France that France respects Japan's "judicial independence" in a reference to Ghosn's re-arrest Thursday on a fresh charge and the court's approval of his detention less than a month after his release on bail.

Le Drian also said France continues to uphold the principle of the presumption of innocence and provide consular protection to Ghosn, according to the Japanese official.

Ghosn holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality.

The French minister referred to Ghosn's arrest near the end of the meeting, the official said.

Kono later told reporters investigations into the allegations against Ghosn "will not influence bilateral relations at all."

Ghosn was first arrested in November and has since been indicted on charges including violating the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators for years and aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan, all of which he has denied.

He must be one of five people in the world that actually respects Japan's judicial procedures into this whole sordid affair.

Free Ghosn!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

.

Actually, regardless of whether any other country' respects the system - Japan is sovereign and it's institutions and infrastructures have their own viability and authority.

.

France recognizes that.

.

France has cooled towards Ghosn. There's a documented money trail Renault has forwarded to prosecutors in France.. .

.

.

.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He's got two countries going after him, one of which is his own country forsaking him. That should say something, some people here. And that country is the majority shareholder of the company he headed no less.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

"judicial independence"  ? What beautiful words, hopefully I am not dreaming.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

