Fraud cases in Japan up for 7th year, topping 18,000 in 2017

The number of detected fraud cases in Japan rose 28.6% from a year earlier to 18,201 in 2017 for the seventh consecutive yearly gain, with many elderly people falling prey to such crimes, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The losses in so-called special fraud cases, however, such as swindling old people by impersonating their children and asking for urgent money transfers over the phone, dropped 4.3% from a year before to some 39.03 billion yen ($357 million), the agency's preliminary data showed.

An NPA official underlined the importance of preventing financial damage from fraud among old people as cases involving victims aged 65 or older accounted for 72.3% of the total. The police are set to conduct a large-scale survey on victims.

Although the number of detected fraud cases in Japan took a downward turn following a record 25,667 cases in 2004, the figure began climbing again in 2010.

While losses in five prefectures, including Aomori in the northeast and Miyazaki in the southwest, more than halved in 2017, both the number of fraud cases and the amount of damage increased in 16 prefectures, mainly in Tokyo, Kanagawa and other metropolises, according to the NPA.

The number of fraud cases involving impersonation of victims' children or grandchildren over the phone soared 47.3% to 8,475, resulting in financial damage of 20.34 billion yen, while those involving charging people for visiting websites they never actually used surged 53.8% to 5,754, with damage of 12.79 billion yen.

Together with cases in which scammers guided victims over the phone to transfer money to their bank accounts via ATMs by making them believe they could get refunds, these three types accounted for more than 90% of all detected fraud cases.

But the number of ATM refund scams fell 14.8% to 3,137 cases after financial institutions took measures to either block or limit money transfers by elderly people who have never used ATMs in wiring money.

The average amount of losses from fraud slipped 26.3% to some 2.27 million yen per case. The biggest financial damage was suffered by a woman in her 70s in the city of Niigata who was defrauded of about 220 million yen.

© KYODO