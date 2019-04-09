Ghosn not getting much help from France, analysts say

Few tears have been shed for fallen auto titan Carlos Ghosn in France, where the government is wary of being seen as meddling in Japan's affairs or of trying to obtain preferential treatment for a multi-millionaire, analysts said.
France was caught off guard last November when then Renault and Nissan boss Ghosn was dramatically arrested stepping off a plane in Tokyo, on charges of under-reporting millions of dollars in salary.
"Nobody saw it coming," sources close to Renault, in which the French state has a 15-percent stake, said.
As the days turned to weeks and Ghosn -- whose bumper pay packages had long been a bone of contention in France -- remained behind bars, the government's main concern seemed to be safeguarding the Renault-Nissan alliance.
But since the 65-year-old French-Lebanese-Brazilian businessman was taken back into custody last week in Japan, a month after being released on bail, calls for the French government to intercede on his behalf have grown.
A lawyer for his family, Francois Zimeray, told France Info public radio Monday that Ghosn's lawyers had written to the Tokyo prosecutor's office to ask them "to stop torturing Carlos Ghosn".
"The word is not too strong," Zimeray argued, accusing the judiciary in Japan, where suspects can be kept for 23 days without charge and are often kept behind bars until their trial, of "taking a person hostage until they crack and make a confession."
Jean-Yves Le Borgne, another of Ghosn's lawyers, said Tuesday that he did not believe Ghosn would receive a fair trial in Japan and urged President Emmanuel Macron to have him transferred to France.
Noting that under French law a person accused of committing a crime overseas can be tried in France, Le Borgne told BFM television: "I believe that if we want Carlos Ghosn to benefit from a trial carried out in respectable conditions, in line with our values... it would only be possible in France."
But while it has rattled the business world, the so-called Ghosn affair has left many in France unmoved.
Revelations in February that Ghosn had obtained the use of the Palace of Versailles for his 2016 wedding party added to the fierce resentment of elites among "yellow vest" protesters behind weeks of often-violent demonstrations over inequality.
In an April 4 editorial French daily Le Monde praised Renault for scrapping some of Ghosn's salary for 2018. "It's the least it could do," the paper wrote.
In an interview recorded just before his latest arrest, Ghosn himself called on the French government "to defend me" against a case that he has presented as a "conspiracy" by Nissan executives angry as what they saw as Renault's attempt to dominate the Renault-Nissan alliance.
His wife Carole received help from France's ambassador to Japan to flee Tokyo last week amid reports that investigators planned to question her also.
Despite her Lebanese passport being confiscated by Japanese authorities, Carole said she was able to use her US passport to board a flight and was accompanied by the ambassador to the airport.
"He didn't leave me until the plane," she told Le Journal du Dimanche weekly, asking that Macron intervene to ensure that Ghosn's "presumption of innocence be respected, like that of any French citizen."
A day earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian raised Ghosn's fate with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during a G7 meeting in the French resort of Dinard.
While insisting that "France respects completely the sovereignty and independence of the Japanese judiciary" Le Drian said he also reminded Kono "of our attachment to the presumption of innocence and the full rights of consular protection."
For Akira Hashimoto, a lawyer enrolled at the bar both in Paris and Tokyo, Le Drian's remarks smacked of "meddling".
"Mr Ghosn is not being badly treated," Hashimoto told AFP, arguing that the Japanese judiciary, which has kept Japanese politicians in preventive custody for over a year, had, on the contrary, shown him mercy.
The leader of the France's opposition Republicans party, Laurent Wauquiez, agreed that France should refrain from interfering.
"If he (Ghosn) has a case to answer in Japan, he must be tried in Japan," Wauquiez said.© 2019 AFP
11 Comments
Chip Star
Mrs. Ghosn was correct to leave Japan on her American passport. The Japanese knew about it, but didn't take it.
Only a fool would have any faith in a judicial system with procedures designed to extract confessions.
Educator60
Chip StarToday 07:03 am JST
“Mrs. Ghosn was correct to leave Japan on her American passport. The Japanese knew about it, but didn't take it.”
Really? What would be the purpose of taking the Lebanese one if they knew about but purposely didn’t take also the US one? That makes no sense to me.
TIJ
France still hasn't grown a spine since WW2.
seadog538
Nor much help from the Lebanese or Brazilian Governments!
kurisupisu
What a damning indictment of the Japanese judicial it is when even Japanese legal professionals don’t believe in its ability to conduct fair trials.
Chip Star
Do you honestly think the Japanese government didn't know about her US passport? Seriously?
Educator60
Chip Star, “Do you honestly think the Japanese government didn't know about her US passport? Seriously?“
I have ave no idea if they knew or not. But even if the government, as in immigration officials, knew, were the people searching the apartment, who were not from immigration as far as I know, aware of the US passport? How do you know, beyond your speculation, that those searching purposely left the US passport in her possession?
Tokyo-Engr
I believe the Japanese government is likely well aware (at this point) of what passports all the main characters hold; especially Ghosn.
I thought Ghosn had voluntarily surrendered ALL of his passports as a condition of his bail.
There is not really much France can do in this situation. They can voice displeasure through back channels, etc. but in the grand scheme of international events we have to face the fact this is a very, very small issue (although those of us living in Japan do not think so).
Weighing the diplomacy concerns related to this I would imagine France will have no problem with the "cut and run" approach as it relates to Mr. Ghosn (Japan is not the only cut-throat country in the world...I think we all are well aware of that).
Renault is moving forward with Senard and forming a new alliance with Saikawa at the helm of Nissan (whether he stays we will need to see).
The Ghosn video did not change my opinion one way or another. I have no idea if he is guilty or innocent of a crime but I would imagine it will be proven he misused company funds. Whether he committed a crime should be proven in a court of law with a proper trial.
I am very much against the way this case has been handled and the process in Japan is antiquated however I think the nails on Mr. Ghosn's proverbial coffin are slowly being pounded in (rightly or wrongly so).
My biggest question is that Nissan auditors pointed this issue out several years ago and nothing was done about it. Some very serious questions must be asked of the Nissan Board of Directors and those in Management. Ghosn is not smart enough to fool them all (I do not think he fooled the auditors).
JJ Jetplane
@TIJ
I don’t think France hasn’t grown a spine. Ghosn issues simply came at the wrong time. The French government is under fire from the people for favoring and protecting the rich and company CEOs.
Because of this current movement and issues surrounding it, it would be difficult for France to come to the aid of Ghosn when they are trying to say they are not protecting the rich and company CEOs.
Chip Star
Explain exactly how the police and prosecutors wouldn't have known about her US passport.
They have had the Ghosns under a microscope for how many months now?
How long has Mrs. Ghosn resided in Japan as an immigrant?
LB315
Few tears have shed for him in France. Contrast that with all the tears cried for him by his supporters here on JT.