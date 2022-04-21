French prosecutors issue international arrest warrant for Ghosn

French authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the disgraced auto tycoon who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon in a sensational getaway, prosecutors told AFP on Friday
The warrant was issued over 15 million euros ($16.3 million) in suspect payments between the Renault-Nissan alliance that Ghosn once headed and an Omani company, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA), said prosecutors in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
Ghosn, then chief of Nissan chief and head of an alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, was detained in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct along with his top aide, Greg Kelly. They both denied wrongdoing.
In December 2019 as he awaited trial, Ghosn staged an audacious getaway, being smuggled out of Japan in an audio-equipment case on a private jet.
Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, landed in Beirut, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.
He said he fled because he did not believe he would get a fair trial in Japan, where prosecutors have a nearly 99 percent conviction rate in cases that go to trial.
He also said that Nissan colluded with prosecutors to have him arrested because he wanted to deepen the Japanese firm's alliance with Renault.
One of his lawyers, Jean Tamalet, told AFP that the French warrant was "very surprising because the investigating judge and the Nanterre prosecutor know perfectly well that Carlos Ghosn, who has always cooperated with justice, is subject to a judicial ban on leaving Lebanese territory."
The Nanterre judge heading the investigation issued five arrest warrants that, in addition to Ghosn, target the current and former leaders of SBA.
Nanterre authorities visited Beirut twice during their investigation, questioning two witnesses in February after having spoken to Ghosn last year along with Paris investigators.
The French investigation centers on alleged improper financial interactions with Renault-Nissan's distributor in Oman, payments by a Dutch subsidiary to consultants and lavish parties organized at the Versailles Palace.
He was heard as a witness and would need to be in France to be formally indicted and gain access to the details of the charges he faces.
His former aide Kelly, meanwhile, was handed a six-month suspended sentence by a Tokyo court last month over allegations he helped Ghosn attempt to conceal income.
Prosecutors had sought two years in prison for Kelly, accusing him of helping Ghosn under-report his income to the tune of 9.1 billion yen ($79 million) between 2010 and 2018.
But the court found him not guilty on the charges for the financial years 2010 to 2016, and guilty for the financial year 2017.
Ghosn, who faced several additional financial misconduct charges, has always insisted he and Kelly are innocent and that Japanese prosecutors worked to help Nissan push him out in a "palace coup".© 2022 AFP
kennyG
Here we go
Cheradenine Zakalwe
The quid pro quo between these officialdoms and Nissan and JGov must be interesting.
Wobot
The plot thickens...
bokuda
Let's wait for the French justice to set a trial and clear it up.
Similar trials based on Japan's evidence where held in the States and Ghosn was acquitted on them all.
I'm looking forward the next plot twist.
samuraivunyl
the disgraced auto tycoon
Why was he disgraced??? When was this ' fact ' established and by whom????
Junk journalism , appalling.
Gaijinjland
Ghosn created a prison for himself. He’s never going to set foot out of Lebanon again. Maybe he would have not received a fair trial in Japan but he did himself no justice absconding bail. At least Kelly stayed the course and cooperated.
ian
He will probably surrender because he'll get a fair trial there and won't be tortured
OssanAmerica
So what's his excuse going to be this time? That he can't get a "fair trial" in France? LOL
M3M3M3
No, this is completely false. There have been no trials or acquittals of Ghosn in the US. The only action taken in the US was the SEC indictment of Ghosn in relation to the unreported compensation allegations, which he paid $1 million and accepted a 10 year director ban to settle.
These new French charges are in relation to the more serious allegations of kickbacks from Nissan customers.
OssanAmerica
Ghosn considers not being put into a large luxury suite with a jacuzzi and 4 star Michelin meals to be "torture". Nobody catches on that all the many other foreigners who are held or incarcerated in Japan don't make claims of "torture" when they are treated exactly the same way as all the other Japanese inmates.
Ricky Kaminski13
Ossan, have to disagree with you on this one. Extended periods of solitary confinement ( you have to stay seated in your cell I believe, can’t even do squats to keep your spirits and strength up ) unable contact the outside world , couldn’t even talk to his wife, a judicial system that seems to be deliberately and agonizingly slow is a form of mental torcher. This all after being set up by snakelike, nefarious forces, I still stand back in wonder at what he did, which is what any high performer would do , found a way to take back the control they tried so hard to take away and break him with. Can’t stand passive aggression, this slimes ‘so sorry, it’s the system’ garbage that people with no moral compass or heart hide behind.
The French going after a rich guy comes as little surprise either, perhaps a gross over generalization, but from what I’ve heard it sort of suits the national temperament. Either that or they are in cahoots with the J prosecution in an attempt to legitimize their actions. What’s in it for France at this juncture?
Ghosn, stay gone!
bokuda
Detention in Japan IS torture according to the UN panel of experts, the Nelson Mandela Rules, Amnesty International, etc.
Is just pointless to claim torture on 3rd world justice systems like Thailand, Brazil, Indonesia, Peru, Japan, etc.
kennyG
No It was completely different charge. Update yourself pal.
Proper judgement to make him unable to his wife, wasn't it?
I hope prosecution is not a entertainment like boxing game with 3min/15 rounds. Whether it was torture or not, you will find out by French prosecutors/justice. Suspicions about him is not just one.
ian
He'll probably not surrender for fear of getting a fair trial Hahaha
justasking
And inmates in NK are treated the same way, too. Are you claiming their system is okay?
Putin poisons his enemy as his default, are you claiming that’s okay too?
Just because everyone is treated the same, doesn’t mean it is just. Equality is not Justice.
Alan Harrison
So what's his excuse going to be this time? That he can't get a "fair trial" in France? LOL
Mr.Ghosn has not commented yet, so no so-called excuses have yet been made. One thing though, he will get a fair trial in France, unlike Japan.
John
Good! Ghosn during his time at Nissan fired over 21000 staff all for corporate profits the guy is a dog and I hope he gets what's coming to him!
Heffalump
Note to the editor. A responsible newspaper would not describe someone who is facing charges as 'disgraced'. He has not been disgraced. Not yet, anyway.
I don't believe he would receive fair trial in Japan, a country with a suspect record of detaining and removing unwanted non-Japanese.
OssanAmerica
You are seriously misinformed. Equality is Justice, Inequality is Injustice.
kennyG
You folks too scared of Japanese police and justice... lol. Abide the law, don't even think to cheat.
You will be fine then. This place is not CCP China and you know it.
OssanAmerica
When a person who is released on bail flees the country, and has 2 outstanding arrest warrants issued by 2 countries, that;s pretty much what we call "disgraced",
BigYen
Ghosn fanbois must be having heart attacks. No JP government to blame for this one.
kokontozai
It appears that the Japanese prosecutors were right after all.
Poor Ghosn can no longer live anywhere but in Lebanon.
samuraivunyl
How does that make him disgraced? He has not been convincted of anything, he is simply accused. Guilty until proven guilty,ever heard of that??. Once he is convicted then label him disgraced , until then , it's pure conjecture.
Rodney
2 years in France for the wedding and corruption, extradite to Holland for 2 yrs inside for the apartment scam, then on to Japan. 2 years for skipping bail, and 7 years for corruption. His wife, 5 years in the US prison for money laundering and His son in USA, who took $20million to 3 years inside . Plus fines and asset freezes for all.
in return, Japan should promise EU to reform its justice system.
ian
Part of the charges,:
Per jtimes
ian
Cost of the party must be criminal if he didnt want to pay out of pocket
antifun
Sounds exactly like what a CCP official would say.
If you don't see the two tiered legal system in Japan, you are choosing to keep your eyes blind.
AFAIK, France has an extradition treaty with Japan so if he ever sets foot in France, that journey will end in a prison cell in Japan.
Alan Harrison
It appears that the Japanese prosecutors were right after all.
Poor Ghosn can no longer live anywhere but in Lebanon.
An arrest warrant does not make the Japanese prosecutors right about anything. I appreciate that in Japan an arrest automatically means Guilty, but people in Japan must understand that other countries does not have such a primitive attitude to law as Japan does.
I'm sure that Mr.Ghosn is very happy where he is, and from Lebanon will contribute more to mankind than Japans backward legal system ever can.
kennyG
Ghosn will answer to your point as he once mentioned he wished to receive fair justice in France.
NOMINATION
and what percent of the rich, powerful and celebrities only get a slap on the wrist(suspended sentence) after going to trial?
ian
Well unless he allege that he won't get a fair trial in France also, he should submit himself to the court's jurisdiction
ian
Else his admirers might be disappointed
TokyoJoe
The Frenchies should be more worried about that granny loving simp Macron that anything Ghosn has done. That nutty europhile is leading them down the drain fast.
Alan Harrison
Well unless he allege that he won't get a fair trial in France also, he should submit himself to the court's jurisdiction
I agree. France does not take hostages. Any arrest warrant issued from Japan for his return should go straight into the waste paper basket.
(Better still, paper re-cycler, Japan have wasted enough trees with regards to this)
By the way, have Japan compensated Mr.Ghosn yet for his unlawful detention in Japan. (As recommended by the UN).
ian
Lol you're babbling.
kaimycahl
Some one is cooking the books! I hope I don't get censored for that statement.
Reckless
Time to face ze music.