 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paul Watson, pictured here in 2015, founded the anti-whaling activist group Sea Shepherd Image: AFP/File
crime

French activist Bardot slams Japan's 'manhunt' against anti-whaling activist

0 Comments
TOKYO

French film star Brigitte Bardot has slammed Japan for its "manhunt" of anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, detained under an international warrant issued by Tokyo.

Watson was arrested in Greenland on Sunday, and pending a decision on his possible extradition to Japan, he will be held until Aug 15.

His ship had docked to refuel on its way to "intercept" Japan's new whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, according to the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF).

French screen legend turned animal rights activist Bardot, 89, told Le Parisien in an interview published on Monday that "the Japanese government... launched a global manhunt" against Watson who was "caught in the trap".

"We must do everything to save Paul," she said.

Watson, who featured in the reality TV series "Whale Wars", founded the Sea Shepherd and the CPWF organizations, and has drawn attention for direct action tactics, including confrontations with whaling ships at sea.

CPWF said it believed his arrest was in connection with an Interpol Red Notice related to Watson's previous anti-whaling activities in the Antarctic.

Japan's government made no comment but a spokeswoman for the Japanese coastguard told AFP on Monday it was aware of the arrest.

"The coastguard will continue to take appropriate steps based on coordination with related entities," the spokeswoman said.

The Red Notice was issued in 2012, with an Interpol statement at the same saying Watson was wanted by Japan on charges of causing damage and injury in two incidents in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010 against a Japanese whaling ship.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo