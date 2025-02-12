 Japan Today
crime

Fukuoka Stock Exchange exec arrested for taking upskirt photos

2 Comments
FUKUOKA

A senior official of the Fukuoka Stock Exchange has been arrested for allegedly taking upskirt photos of two female high school students on a train in southwestern Japan, police said Wednesday.

The bourse's executive director Shinichi Sakai, 62, is suspected of using a tablet to secretly take upskirt photos of the two 17-year-old girls sitting across from him on a train traveling in Fukuoka Prefecture around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Sakai has denied the charge, and was quoted as telling the police, "I only took pictures of their feet."

The girls heard a shutter sound and reported the incident to station staff when Sakai alighted at Mikunigaoka Station. Authorities later confirmed there were photos of the girls on his device.

2 Comments
not so "secretly" then.... not only degenerate, but stupid, and a liar.... and 62! dear oh dear!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Their feet? I'll bet he couldn't describe their shoes if he had to - because he never even noticed them...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

