Fukuoka man arrested for breaking into store, putting on female staff’s apron and shirt

From shoes to tennis rackets, everything seems to have some innate erotic quality to one person or another out there. And that’s fine, but it’s when these desires drive people to violate the property of others that it becomes a problem. This is true not only for the victims but the perpetrators too, who often get caught in rather embarrassing situations as the fetishes they’ve resorted to crime in order to keep concealed suddenly become national news.

Case in point is a 25-year-old man in Fukuoka City who was caught red-handed attempting to steal the uniform of a woman he fancied from afar. The incident occurred some time after 8 p.m. on April 14, when the suspect broke into a knickknack shop inside a shopping center.

While inside the store’s back room he put on the sweatshirt and apron of a female employee and then tried to make his escape. However, a security guard on patrol spotted the man and turned him over to police. In custody, the young office worker admitted that he had been “overcome with sexual desire” after spotting the employee inside the shop during business hours.

It was that leap in logic from seeing a woman you like to committing a felony so you can wear her apron that lost many readers online.

“I’m not sure what he wanted to accomplish, but it doesn’t look good.”

“I think this is bad, but I just feel sorry for the guy. He’s got problems.”

“That’s too gross.”

“It starts with stealing aprons but can escalate to something really bad. These people need GPS trackers.”

“I can’t even understand a millimeter of this person’s thought process.”

“That shopping center should really be concerned about its security.”

Source: Real Live

