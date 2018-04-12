Game arcade manager reveals Y2 million robbery was lie

Police in Tokyo have arrested at 33-year-old game arcade manager for fraudulent obstruction of business after he phoned in a false report, claiming the center had been robbed.

According to police, Keisuke Nakamura called 110 at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday and claimed the arcade had been robbed of 2 million yen, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived, Nakamura said that a group of three men had forced their way into the arcade’s office, tied his arms behind his back and stole 2 million yen from the safe.

However, video footage from a surveillance camera placed at the office’s entrance did not reveal any group of men entering the office.

When police questioned Nakamura further, he admitted his report of a robbery was false. He said the books didn’t balance and he thought he would blame it on a robbery.

