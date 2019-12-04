Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Gang leader arrested over August shooting in Kobe

0 Comments
KOBE

A senior member of a splinter group from Japan's largest crime syndicate has been arrested for allegedly shooting a member of the parent group in Kobe in August amid a gang feud, police said.

Hiroji Nakata, a leader within the splinter group, is suspected of shooting a 51-year-old man affiliated with the main yakuza organization, Yamaguchi-gumi, on Aug 21 in Kobe's Chuo Ward, leaving him with serious injuries.

The police did not reveal whether Nakata, 60, admits to the charge of attempted murder.

According to the police, Nakata rode up on a moped and allegedly shot the man who was in a vehicle in front of his group's office. Nakata himself is thought to be the gunman despite his high rank in the crime syndicate.

Police are on high alert as the feud between Yamaguchi-gumi and the splinter group, Kobe-yamaguchi-gumi, appears to be escalating.

A member of the smaller faction was stabbed and seriously injured in Kobe in April, resulting in the arrests of two members of Yamaguchi-gumi.

In October, two members of the splinter group were fatally shot in the ongoing feud with the parent group. A senior member of Yamaguchi-gumi was also shot dead last week in a nearby city in Hyogo Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Unique Seasonal Cakes To Complete Your Christmas Feast

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Unusual Katakana and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining