Gang member arrested over murder of woman in love hotel

A 69-year-old member of a crime syndicate was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing a woman in a love hotel in Okayama City.

Police said the suspect, Yoshio Kawano, has admitted to the charge. Police said he belongs to the Oishi-gumi, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

According to police, they received a call from an employee of the hotel in Naka Ward at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The employee said a man staying at the hotel told him he killed the woman. The man then left in a car.

Police rushed to the hotel and found the body of a woman in her 40s in the hotel room toilet. She had stab wounds to her stomach and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Shortly after, Kawano’s car was located and stopped in Kita Ward. Police said he got out of the car and started threatening officers with a knife before he was subdued.

