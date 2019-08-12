Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Gang member arrested over murder of woman in love hotel

0 Comments
OKAYAMA

A 69-year-old member of a crime syndicate was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing a woman in a love hotel in Okayama City.

Police said the suspect, Yoshio Kawano, has admitted to the charge. Police said he belongs to the Oishi-gumi, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

According to police, they received a call from an employee of the hotel in Naka Ward at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The employee said a man staying at the hotel told him he killed the woman. The man then left in a car.

Police rushed to the hotel and found the body of a woman in her 40s in the hotel room toilet. She had stab wounds to her stomach and was confirmed dead at the scene. 

Shortly after, Kawano’s car was located and stopped in Kita Ward. Police said he got out of the car and started threatening officers with a knife before he was subdued.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I would really love to know the story behind this one! 69 years old, love hotel? Never heard of viagra?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Make Small Talk in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Tweet of the Week #43: Earthquake? This Cat DGAF

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo