Gang member wounded in shooting in Okayama

A 58-year-old member of a yakuza gang was wounded in a shooting in Okayama on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 2:35 p.m. in Kita Ward near the office of the Ikeda-gumi, a gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the victim, from Ehime Prefecture, was shot in the stomach. He was taken to hospital, along with another member of the gang, a 62-year-old man who was hit by the shooter’s getaway car. Police said both men are in a stable condition.

The gunman, identified as Akio Kishimoto from Tottori Prefecture, was arrested at around 3 p.m., police said, adding he is also a member of the gang. He was found sitting in his car parked on a street. A gun was in his possession.

Police said the shooting took place after a religious service was held for a gang member who was slain on May 31, 2016.

© Japan Today