crime

Gang robs pachinko parlor in Oita Prefecture

OITA

A gang of men stole several million yen from a pachinko parlor in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, early Sunday.

According to police, an employee in his 20s had just locked up and was preparing to go home at 12:30 a.m. when he was accosted by a group of men at the back door, Sankei Shimbun reported. They forced him back inside, threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

The employee handed over several million from the office safe. The employee told police that the pachinko parlor had a lot of money in the safe because banks had been closed since Thursday.

The gang then fled. Police said the employee told them they were all dressed in black and wearing helmets or black face masks.

