Garbage truck driver arrested for fatally hitting girl in Shizuoka Prefecture

A fourth-grade elementary school girl was fatally hit by a garbage truck in Shizuoka Prefecture’s Hamamatsu City on Monday. Police have arrested the 60-year-old truck driver on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death.

The incident occurred at around 3:20 p.m. on a two-lane road with a crosswalk in a residential area of Hamana Ward, NHK reported. The girl was confirmed dead at the scene. Her bicycle and helmet were found nearby.

Police said the girl had returned home from school and gone out on her bicycle. She is believed to have been on the crosswalk when she was hit by the truck.

Police said the truck driver, Naoya Fujita, has admitted that he "hit someone with his truck."

© Japan Today